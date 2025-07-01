Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

Starbucks stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

