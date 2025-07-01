Spinnaker Trust Sells 850 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

