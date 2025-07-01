Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.