Spinnaker Trust Has $984,000 Stake in Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Charles River Associates were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Charles River Associates during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Associates by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Charles River Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Charles River Associates by 599.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Associates Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Charles River Associates has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $214.01.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

Charles River Associates ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.29. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Charles River Associates’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,497.58. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Charles River Associates Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

