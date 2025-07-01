Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 400 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.39.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $895.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $914.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

