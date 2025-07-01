Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 3,255 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

