SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

