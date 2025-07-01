SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 173.1% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.