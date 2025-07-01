SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

