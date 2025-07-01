SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.