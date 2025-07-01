Sovran Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 997.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 5.6%

BATS IYJ opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

