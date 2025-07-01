Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.