Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 23.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $20,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,481,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,005,491.58. This represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 2.8%

CPNG stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.93 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

