Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.