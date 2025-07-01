Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.54.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

