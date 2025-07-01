Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

