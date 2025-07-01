Sovran Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 238,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 74,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

