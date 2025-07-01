Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

