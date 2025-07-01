Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 153,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 223,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.