Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $31.46. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1,126,509 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9%

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,747.43. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $267,150. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.