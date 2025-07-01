Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 564.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $714.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

