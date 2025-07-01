Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 68 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

