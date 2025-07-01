Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 1,238 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.