Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 1,188 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.82. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.