Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after buying an additional 229,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

