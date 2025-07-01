Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,413 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.6% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $103,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.7%

American Express stock opened at $319.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.