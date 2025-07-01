Smith Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Stephens started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.