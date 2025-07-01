Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,562.5% in the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 73,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

