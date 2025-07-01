Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $436,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,425.16. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,059.15. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,513 shares of company stock worth $308,498 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

