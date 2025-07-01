Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $63,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,084,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,581,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,180,476.72. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,030,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,344.32. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,347 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,807. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SentinelOne Stock Up 2.6%
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
