Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $374.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

