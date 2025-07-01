Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 1,004,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7%

WTW opened at $306.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.21. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

