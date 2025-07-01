Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

