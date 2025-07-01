Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RWR opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.