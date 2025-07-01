Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £106 ($145.56) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of LON:JDG traded down GBX 60.50 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,819.50 ($121.11). The company had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,900 ($81.02) and a one year high of £116.50 ($159.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,651.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,633.59. The firm has a market cap of £579.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Tim Prestidge purchased 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,502 ($103.02) per share, with a total value of £38,335.22 ($52,643.81). 18.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

