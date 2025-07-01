Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £106 ($145.56) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Tim Prestidge purchased 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,502 ($103.02) per share, with a total value of £38,335.22 ($52,643.81). 18.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
