Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.6% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,204,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Shell by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 718,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.