Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $165.50 and last traded at $163.83. 632,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 826,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.25.

Specifically, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $1,443,515.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 243,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,896,825.94. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $518,923.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 243,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,840,866.25. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $445,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,532,920. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Sezzle Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 9.06.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 844,084 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 497.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 719.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $4,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

