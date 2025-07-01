SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 550,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 251,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.25.

In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 600,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($49,436.97). Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

