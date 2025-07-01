Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,133.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 274,563 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.