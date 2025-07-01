Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

