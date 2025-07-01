SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.43.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $234.84 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

