Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

