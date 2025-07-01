Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

