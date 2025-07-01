Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 7,839 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 503.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 78,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

