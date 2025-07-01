Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 69,916 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,916 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.