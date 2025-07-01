Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.