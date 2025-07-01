Saxon Interests Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

AGG opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.