Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.92. The firm has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

