Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

