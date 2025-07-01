Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 233.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

